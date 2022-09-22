Premier League has finally settled on the minimum punishment for violating its pitch invasions ban at the recent shareholder’s meeting.

In a statement issued by the league, it was confirmed that the supporters of Premier League teams who take part in anti-social and criminal behaviour at stadiums will receive automatic club bans with a minimum term of one year. The measures were unanimously passed by each member.

In July, the Premier League and English Football League threatened legal measures against

the burgeoning trend of pitch invasions and the use of smoke bombs, flares and pyrotechnics from the 2022-23 season.

Smoke bombs and pyrotechnics are a common sight at European games but had been a rarity in England until recent times.

“Fans caught carrying or activating pyrotechnics or smoke bombs, or entering the pitch without permission, will receive an automatic club ban with a minimum term of one year,” the league said in a statement after its shareholders’ meeting.

“These bans could also be extended to accompanying parents or guardians of children who take part in such activities. This policy is effective immediately and the ban is applicable to both home and away matches.”

The more pertinent matter for the FA and the Premier League was to curb the ban on pitch invasions which were all too common last season.

Fans at footballing venues celebrated titles, promotions or survival by entering the pitch which resulted in several altercations taking place including one involving Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira and Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp.

The league has announced that “all identified offenders will be reported by clubs to the police and prosecution could result in a permanent criminal record, which may affect their employment and education, and could result in a prison sentence.”