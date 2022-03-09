Premier League cuts ties with Russian broadcaster

English Premier League has cut ties with Russian broadcast partners Okko Sports because of the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

The move will take effect immediately, meaning Okko Sports will not be able to show upcoming Premier League matches in their country.

The sanctions on Russia continue to mount with each passing day and have firmly entrenched in the sports culture as well. Russian football clubs and their national team have already been banned from participating in any footballing events until further notice.

In a statement, the Premier League said it had unanimously agreed on the action with the clubs and that it would donate £1 million to support the people of Ukraine.

“The League strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted,” the statement read. “The £1m donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.”

Premier League clubs displayed their support of Ukraine during the weekend’s fixtures, with club captains wearing special armbands and players, fans, and staff joining in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kickoffs.

Big screens have displayed the slogan “Football Stands Together” against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Okko Sport, a subscription-based service, reportedly pays around £6.2m per year for the rights to show Premier League matches.