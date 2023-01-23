Arsenal passed another massive test in their hopes of winning the Premier League by beating Manchester United at home to avenge their only loss of the season to the Red Devils.

The win takes Mikel Arteta’s men five points clear at the top of the table ahead of Manchester City while having a game in hand.

Arsenal vs Manchester United delivers on the hype:

After years of mediocrity, Arsenal and United were finally competing in a meaningful game which had title implications for both sides just like in the days of Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

This time it was the Gunners who earned a 3-2 win in an energetic affair.

Eddie Nketiah (2) and Bukayo Saka scored for the hosts while Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez managed to get on the scoresheet for Man United.

After an electrifying start, Rashford put his side ahead in the 17th minute after unleashing a fierce shot past Aaron Ramsdale to continue his rich vein of form. Their lead lasted just six minutes as Arsenal responded in kind with Nketiah thundering a header past David De Gea to restore parity.

The action continued in the second half with Saka then putting his side ahead with an impressive curling shot in the 53rd minute. This time it was the visitors who responded with Martinez taking advantage of a fumble from Ramsdale and diving for a header to make it two a piece.

With the game heading for a draw, Nketiah scored his second to give his side three important points over the only side to have beaten them this season.

The win takes Arsenal to 50 points from 19 games, five ahead of Manchester City while Manchester United slip to 4th, 11 points adrift of the leaders.

Manchester City vs Wolves:

Erling Haaland scored another effortless hattrick as Manchester City defeated Wolves 3-0 to restore the hope of challenging Arsenal for the title.

Pep Guardiola’s men finally delivered a convincing victory to signal their intent of pushing the Gunners till the final game in their defence of the Premier League title.

City and Arsenal will next play each other in the FA Cup 4th round.