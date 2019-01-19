Pregnancy Strains the Heart—Here’s How to Protect Yours

EACH day your heart beats about 100,000 times and pumps roughly 2,000 gallons of blood throughout your body. During pregnancy, it works harder to pump even more blood and support your developing baby. These changes aren’t as obvious as your growing belly, but you may notice that you’re more tired or short of breath. You could also feel a “fluttering” sensation in your chest. While you should notify your doctor if you have these symptoms, they are usually nothing to worry about.

Some heart-related changes, however, could be a red flag for a problem that needs treatment. Understanding how pregnancy affects your heart can help you figure out what’s normal, what isn’t and what you can do to protect your health.

When you’re expecting, your heart sends more blood to your uterus so that your fetus receives the oxygen and nutrients needed for proper growth and development.

“During pregnancy a woman’s blood volume increases up to about 50 percent so her heart has to work that much harder to pump,” explains Jade Pizarro, MD, an OBGYN at Orange Park Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida. “The heart has to give blood to a growing uterus, placenta and fetus, as well as enlarging breasts or other areas of the body that change during pregnancy.”

Some women have a heart-related condition that isn’t detected until they become pregnant and the extra strain on their heart worsens the problem. If you’ve already been diagnosed with a heart condition, you and your doctor should be monitoring it closely before and during pregnancy.

If you’re affected by one of these serious conditions, you should be evaluated by your doctor so they can determine if it is safe for you to become pregnant. Then, they can advise you about all of your family planning options.

Any heart condition that you have should be under control before getting pregnant. “Women who have known heart conditions should consult with their doctors prior to planning pregnancy to make sure their body is able to undergo the changes involved with pregnancy,” Pizarro says. All medications they are taking will also need to be reviewed to make sure they are safe during pregnancy, she adds.

No matter what your heart condition, talk with your doctor as soon as you decide you’re ready to start a family. Certain medication adjustments or other health provisions can be made ahead of time, to ensure your body is ready to carry a baby. If you get pregnant and haven’t discussed other treatments, notify your OBGYN as soon as possible.

