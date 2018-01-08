Predictions for elections 2018

The nation is hoping for general elections 2018 to be held on time barring some sceptics who believe otherwise. Amidst speculation of delay caused by some disputes over irregularities in the Population Census conducted by the Census Bureau in certain areas according to population figures The Election Commission is now ready to hold elections on time. We must give credit to political parties elders for resolving the issues. Where there is a will there is a way.

Now the dust has settled and all political and religious parties and groups are gearing towards elections. The heavy weights are preparing to wrestle and knock out the opponents. Some are claiming victory without even entering to battle. The politicians have not learnt any lessons from the past. New strategies are planned. Some are selling the old wine in the new bottle. Turn coats are busy joining attractive packages offered by the parties. Major political parties are hounded by candidates for the award of tickets. They are prepared to pay any price. Would the loyalty to the leader will be considered or merit will. The influential & rich persons are in demand irrespective of their credentials.

The question is would the ECP apply the Article 62 & 63 while scrutinising the candidacy. Who will give the fitness certificate? Would any body delve into moral and ethical aspects and financial dealings of a candidate? Some religious parties are reviving MMA to gain strength by entering into alliance. Politicians with diverse views are coming together to win the elections. Can this hotchpotch travel far? Would this alliance yield good results for the religious parties? They are all in it for power and money. To them public service or welfare of the people is not important. The major political parties like PPP, PTI and PML (N) are preparing strategies for elections. The test will be how the committee responsible for awarding tickets selects the candidates. What will be the criteria?

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

