‘Precious gift’ – First CPEC project in Gwadar successfully completed

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong announced on Saturday that Pak-China Vocational and Technical Institute at Gwadar has been successfully completed.

Taking to Twitter, he extended congratulations on the successful completion of the project, which is the first successfully completed CPEC project in Gwadar.

“A precious gift for China’s 72nd National Day and 70th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations!” he added.

The PCTVI, as a project supported by China, covers an area of about 7,350 square meters, with teaching buildings composed of classrooms, offices, and laboratories, training workshops, reading rooms, dormitories for both students and faculties, and other supporting rooms.

The construction of the project commenced in January 2020 and was scheduled to be finished within about 20 months.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever transmission line of 660 KV High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Addressing at the ceremony, the premier said that the 886-kilometre-long HVDC transmission line with the capacity of 4,400 megawatt, which runs from Matiari to Lahore, will reduce line loses to four percent from 17%.

Reduction in the line losses would result in availability of cheap electricity for consumers but also save billions of ruppes, he said, adding that the project would prove as a “leading energy transmission artery from the country’s south to north”.

He lamented that the previous government failed to expedite work on the Matiari-Lahore project signed with China in 2013, causing massive loadshedding in the country.

He highlighted that the PTI government has expedited work on the transmission line project since coming into power in 2018.

Besides energy, PM Khan said that other CPEC projects under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative relating to industrialization and innovation in agriculture would be launched in the next phase.

He hoped that CPEC projects would lead to wealth creation and help the government pay off its loans.

