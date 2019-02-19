Precious foreign exchange could be saved if olive cultivation stepped up: Food Minister

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Inaugural session of International Conference on Olive Orchard Management and Value Chain Development was held at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), Islamabad, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Federal Minister for M/o National Food Security & Research, Islamabad was the Chief Guest of the Occasion.

While addressing to the inaugural Ceremony, the Chief Guest, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Federal Minister for M/o National Food Security & Research, Islamabad said that Olive is of great interest to the farmers of Pakistan.

Precious foreign exchange could be saved if olive cultivation is stepped up in Pakistan and the country begins processing its own olive oil to help reduce oil imports.

So there is considerable potential of olive cultivation and its promotion in Pakistan.

In such scenario organization of such conference is highly appreciable for the promotion of olive cultivation through provision of scientific knowledge and technological advancements to farmers.

Considering the huge potential in economic development, the pace of olive plantation and resources to carry out the plantation on mega level needs to be enhanced considerably.

The recent and advanced knowledge on olive cultivation brought in by our foreign speakers if replicated in Pakistan may bring about large changes in the livelihood of our farmers.

The government of Pakistan is trying best to solve the problems of farmers’ community in Pakistan which they face starting from production to marketing of their commodities.

Very recently, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has declared his keen interest to grow trees and his team is working on various relief packages for the farmers of Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp