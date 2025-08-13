Precious Azadi and four defining days

Hira Ali Malik

IN the early years of his poetic journey, our national poet Allama Iqbal once wrote, “Saray jahan se acha Hindustan humara, hum bulbulain hain iski, yeh gulsitan humara” — a heartfelt tribute to a united land.

But as history unfolded, his vision evolved, and he became the voice for a separate homeland where Muslims could live by their own values and identity — the dream that became Pakistan.

I belong to a generation that had only heard about the Pakistan–India wars from our elders. We never truly understood the weight behind their words — the fear of the opponent, the passion to support our forces, the songs sung to inspire soldiers, the prayers whispered for the nation, or the safety drills after sirens and trench digging to protect families. These stories were echoes from a bygone era. Never had we imagined that, right at the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, two nuclear-armed nations — India and Pakistan — would face each other in a full-blown conventional war — and yet, in May 2025, it happened.

This was not the war of the past. No trenches, no hand-to-hand combat. Instead, it was technology-driven, precise, and frightening in its speed. On 7 May 2025, India launched strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Pakistan responded with Operation Bunyan al-Marsus — “The Unbreakable Wall” — a measured but powerful military campaign. By 10 May, after four intense days, a ceasefire was reached through international mediation.

Pakistan’s defence forces showed not only capability but strategic timing and calm discipline. Among the most celebrated victories were the confirmed downing of Indian fighter jets and hostile drones — enough to dent the pride India placed in its Rafales.

What stood out most, however, was not just military action but the behaviour of ordinary Pakistanis. Life went on: offices stayed open, routines continued and social media became a weapon of wit as much as patriotism. Memes flooded timelines, cutting through fear and sending subtle messages of resilience.

One Indian user posted on X: “Hello Pakistan — don’t sleep tonight.” A Pakistani replied with a playful jab: “Why? Will you go to the office for us tomorrow?” — meaning life was so normal here that people still had to work, war or not. Another meme mocked Indian media’s inflated war claims: “According to Indian media, we have all died twice already.” A humorous way to say Indian news channels were repeatedly “killing” Pakistanis in false reports.

Such humour wasn’t about taking war lightly — it was about keeping panic at bay and showing the aggressor Pakistan would not be dragged into war hysteria. The media’s role was equally telling. Pakistan’s press largely acted responsibly, avoiding fake news and sensationalism. In stark contrast, Indian outlets actively propagated exaggerated, misleading claims — many swiftly debunked with evidence. This difference spoke volumes about how each nation handled the information war.

For my generation, this was the first direct experience of a large-scale war with our archrival. It was frightening — a reminder of why our azadi (freedom) matters, why having our own homeland is priceless. We never sought this war, and we still seek peace. We value friendly ties between ordinary Pakistanis and Indians, and we refuse to let political agendas poison them.

But when it comes to Pakistan’s sovereignty, we stand united — no matter our internal differences. We will never forget the sacrifices of our brave soldiers and our little martyrs, Umar, Urwa, Irtaza and others. Their names are written into the history of this land.

This Independence Day, more than any other, we have every reason to celebrate our freedom — with pride, gratitude, and a renewed promise to defend every inch of our beloved motherland. Long Live Pakistan — and a very Happy 78th Independence Day, my fellow Pakistanis!

—The writer regularly contributes to the national press.

([email protected])