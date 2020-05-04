Precautionary measures stressed

Our Correspondent

Sargodha

Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the coronavirus could be averted by taking precautionary measures responsibly. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps to protect citizens from the coronavirus by using limited resources. However, there are still dangers that have to be tackled together.

The government has also announced a special package for doctors and paramedical staff fighting corona on the frontline, while a special allowance would also be paid to the medical staff till the end of coronavirus.