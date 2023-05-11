Precautionary measures needed for mine incidents

The provincial leader of the Pakistan People’s Party Shams Hamzazai on Thursday urged the mines and minerals department to ensure precautionary measures for avoiding tragic incidents in the mining sites. Talking to APP, he said the government should take stern action against those mine owners who did not take precautions and safety measures in their mines. Shams said, “Mostly, the incidents occurred due to negligence of the labourers and mines owners”.

He appealed to the government to bind the mines inspector to inspect the mine’s sites on a regular basis to overcome the rising disaster and death ratio due to poor working conditions and awareness and impose a ban on those mines in the province lacking to ensure precautionary measures. Hamzazai asked the labourers and mine owners to cooperate with the department in following safety and health measures. He urged the mines owners for installing safety equipment in mines for the safety of the lives of the coal miners.

“The department is responsible to create awareness among the workers and to organize training sessions for mine workers on a regular basis,” he added. He said the main reason for the deaths in the mine was a lack of oxygen and explosion due to methane gas. Hamzazai urged the mine owners and workers to take the issue more seriously for making efforts to implement the law for overcoming coal mine incidents.

The mines and minerals sector of the province had witnessed a huge royalty collection and the potential to spur economic growth and job creation in Balochistan, he stressed. —APP