Pre-workshops for SAARC neurosurgery moot at PINS

Staff Reporter

In connection with the 7th SAARC Neurosurgery Conference, 2-days pre-workshops have been arranged at Lahore General Hospital where national and international delegates are participating and delivering lectures on sensitive and important topics of neuro diseases and their modern solutions.

Chairman Pakistan Society of Neurosurgeons Prof Anwar Chaudhry, while giving details to the media, said that ‘hands-on-workshops’ had been arranged at the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences, where live surgery was also being demonstrated.

He said that 3 days SAARC conference, commencing from Friday, would continue till April 1 in which 150 research papers and lectures would be delivered. He added that Ednoscopic Endonasal Skull Base, Spinal Workshop MIS, TLIF, Lateral Mass Fixation, Brain Tractography, Awake Craniotomy, Vascular Anastomosis, Nerve Repair, Epilepsy Surgery & Electrophysiology Monitoring and other relevant things are being discussed.

However, Thrusday was the last day of the pre-workshops. He said that doctors from other SAARC countries and Pakistani doctors shared their experiences especially in the field of Neurosurgery. Prof Khalid Mahmood, Prof Asif Bashir, Prof Rizwan Masood Butt and Prof Shahzad Shamas attended these wprkshops.

In his talk, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said Lahore General Hospital had undertaken great advancement in the field of neuro and after DBS introduction of Awake Craniotomy way of treatment, more success would be achieved in the coming days.

He said that such pre-workshops would indirectly benefit the nureo surgery doctors and students in country. He welcomed all national and international delegates of SAARC conference and assured them of a memorable hosting by Lahoritis and his full cooperation as well.