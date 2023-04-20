Pre-recorded version of Eid announcement goes viral (VIDEO)

Muslims across the world are preparing for Eid ul-Fitr, and all eyes are on the country’s moon sighting committee which is set to meet today to sight the Shawwal moon.

In previous years, the issue of moon sighting in Pakistan was marred by several conflicts between science and religion. The South Asian nation even launched its official moon-sighting website and lunar calendar for the next five years marking the Islamic months and special occasions like Ramadan, and two Eids.

This year, the Ruet body and Met department are on the same page and as people are waiting for the official announcement, and of late a video clip of Eid announcement went viral, sparking a frenzy among social media users.

The clip is however not from Pakistan and was recorded by Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, the Grand Mufti of Indian-occupied Kashmir. The short clip shows him sitting in his office making an announcement about the sighting of the Shawal crescent. He confirmed the major Muslim festival to be on Saturday.

Mufti Nasirul Islam prerecording his announcement for Saturday Eid. No wonder pple have lost faith in these lifafi mullahs. Trying to save the govt from falling if eid on Friday. 😂. Won’t work mullah ji. Imported govt will be exported very soon Insha’Allah. pic.twitter.com/eb2dBjpC4P — Amir Khan (@amirkhan17865) April 20, 2023

Initial reports suggest that the clip has been leaked by some people who are believed to have accompanied a group of media persons. The clip even prompted a reaction from Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam who cleared the air, saying the recording of the clips is under annual practice to avert last-minute rush.

Mufti maintained that he was accompanied by ten people, and one of them filmed him secretly and shared the trimmed version on social media to spark uncertainty. He urged people not to consider the video until there is an announcement from any credible organization.