Pre-poll rigging started with his disqualification: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid and Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday complained of the pre-poll rigging started in the country with his disqualification.

“Ahead of elections, there is always a debate regarding rigging and it has already started,” the former premier said while speaking to journalists outside an accountability court in Islamabad as the hearing of Avenfield reference resumed against the Nawaz family.

Claiming that pre-electoral rigging has already started, Nawaz said, “Rigging was initiated the day I was removed as the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and was disqualified for life.”

Lamenting that the Senate tickets he had distributed to party members had also been declared null and void, the former premier questioned, “Is there another example of not being allowed to contest on Senate tickets that were handed out?”

Nawaz further said, “Suo motu notices are taken on every issue but when PML-N leaders are forced to join other parties then there’s no notice.”

“No one can stop change. Change will come but one that is necessary for the nation,” he asserted.

Responding to a question regarding TV presenter Reham Khan’s upcoming book, Nawaz said, “Imran Khan and his people would know about her book, not me.”

“I’ve only read about the book in newspapers,” he added.