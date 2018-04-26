‘Pre-poll rigging’: Bilawal slams govt over budget

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Condemning the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government’s move to present the budget for 2018-19 with the next general elections just around the corner, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday termed the attempt as ‘pre-poll rigging’.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said by deciding to present the budget for next fiscal year, the government of Prime Minster Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not only usurping the right of the next elected government but the move was also tantamount to pre-poll rigging.

The incumbent government was only entitled to present a budget for the next three or six months, said the PPP chairman, adding that the new government, formed following this year’s national elections, should present the budget for the whole year.

Commenting over the ongoing war of words between the ruling party and the judges of the superior judiciary, Bilawal said confrontation with judiciary was against the democratic setup in the country.

Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif has indulged himself in ‘very dirty politics’, said the PPP chairman, adding that those talking about ‘sanctity of vote’ had nothing to do with democracy.

Criticising those who left the party, he said the ‘politics of turncoats’ was a threat to democracy and ideological politicians do not switch loyalties.

Those who oppose Nawaz now sit with Tareen, says Bilawal Those who left the PPP for other parties in the past could not earn as much respect and political stature as given by the party, he added.

Bilawal further said that revoking the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) act now would be wrong as parliament was about to complete its tenure. However, the PPP would amend the law after assuming power in the coming elections, he added.