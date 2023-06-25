LAHORE – Rains lashed Lahore and its neighbouring areas this late afternoon, bringing respite from the sweltering heat. The weather department said that pre-monsoon showers have arrived in parts of the country.

As per the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA), in Lahore, up to 174 mm of rainfall was recorded in areas Airport, jail Road 44 and 85 in Lakshmi Chowk at 8 pm.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has already predicted pre-monsoon rains with dust thunderstorms in upper and central parts of the country alongside occasional gaps from Sunday to Friday.

🔴 Torrential rain in Model town, #Lahore and nearby areas right now. ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/M6fijnzFQB — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) June 18, 2023

The rain broke the spell of extremely hot weather in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, the mercury climbs above 40 degrees centigrade but in the evening, clouds appeared bringing winds, hail storms, and rain, turning the weather pleasant.

The pre-monsoon rains started a westerly weather system from entered the upper and central regions of the country.

Regions predicted to get downpours include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh from the night of June 24 to June 30, with intermittent breaks in precipitation.

Furthermore, Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and Okara can expect isolated heavy falls from June 26 to June 29.

Some other regions like Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Larkana could also face rain and wind-thundershowers ahead of Eid.