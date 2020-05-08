Pre-marital test can make thalassemia-free society, says Aleem

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, while visiting Sundas Foundation as a chief guest on the eve of World Thalassemia Day, said that pre-marital tests and awareness among the citizens can make the society thalassemia free.

He assured that the Punjab Assembly would expedite legislation on thalassemia and he will play his role as well.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan appreciated the services rendered by Sundas Foundation for children with thalassemia in 6 major cities of Punjab and said that it is a great contribution towards ailing humanity.

He presented a check for financial assistance from his pocket and assured his all out cooperation to this noble institution working for the great cause.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that children of thalassemia and their parents face the same test and it is the individual and collective responsibility of all of us to minimize their problems.

Abdul Aleem Khan appealed to Pakistanis at home and abroad to play their role in preventing thalassemia and put their share by paying and spending their zakat, donations and charity on the good deeds of Sundas Foundation. On the occasion, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan distributed gifts to the children who came to Sundas foundation for blood transfusion, inquired about their well-being and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Leading anchorperson Sohail Warraich, Asif Affan and Director of Sundas Foundation Yasin Khan were also present on the occasion.

Later, talking to the media, Aleem Khan said that the current situation in corona has also increased the problems of children with thalassemia, adding that the government has eased the lockdown by taking care of social distance.

He said that there was a danger of corona as long as every citizen did not play his role. Replying to a question, Aleem Khan said that 60% target of wheat procurement in Punjab has been achieved.

In general, especially in South Punjab, there has been a bumper crop of wheat and In Sha Allah we will achieve our target 4.5 million metric tons very soon.