Pre-flood monsoon rains arrangements reviewed

A meeting of the District Emergency Board and District Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar. The meeting reviewed the arrangements related to the disaster management plan for pre-flood and monsoon 2023. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue said that the officers and staff of the relevant departments should play their role in this regard and all the arrangements should be completed on time.

Secretary District Emergency Board and District Management Authority Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain informed the meeting about the arrangements regarding pre-flood monsoon season 2023.