Pre-flood arrangements for ongoing Monsoon season finalised

Salim Ahmed

The District Administration Lahore has made all pre-flood arrangements for ongoing Monsoon season. The District Administration has kept a constant watch on the flow of water in River Ravi, which they found was at normal flood level, disclosed an official here on Saturday.

It also decided to conduct a fresh survey of inhabitants residing on both sides of River Ravi Bank at Shahdara Point. The team consisted of Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Irrigation Department has also been directed to submit a complete report of inhabitants to be affected from low and high flood.

These decisions were taken in a meeting on pre-flood arrangements chaired by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed and LDA DG Zahid Zaman. The meeting was attended by WASA MD, ADCR, officers of Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, AC Model Town, Director Admin LDA and others. Irrigation and Rescue 1122 gave detailed briefing about arrangements to DC Lahore and DG LDA. Moreover, the chair was also briefed that in case of flood in River Ravi, the inhabitants shifting to save places like school buildings had also been identified.

“The survey team would complete survey within shortest span of time flood control room at DC office should be full functional”, DC, Lahore added. In another meeting regarding dangerous buildings, DC, Lahore has directed the officials concerned to conduct a fresh survey of dangerous buildings of the city. He has also instructed the representatives PHATA to issue notices to the inhabitants of PHATA quarters which are in danger.

DC Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed revealed that as many as 99 buildings had been demolished while 141 dangerous buildings had been repaired. While chairing another meeting of population department, DC, Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed said that there should be proper awareness of family planning among citizens.

District officer population Aftab Awan briefed DC Lahore about awareness steps taken in last month. It has been decided in meeting that there would be awareness among citizens through sports activities in August month.