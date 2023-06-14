Pre-existing Party sends legal notice to Jahangir Khan Tareen to change party name within seven days

LAHORE – From the very beginning of Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), Jahangir Tareen led political force has landed in troubled water. Already existing political party with the same name has sent a legal notice to JKT for the change of name within seven days.

For using Party’s name, Istehkam-i-Pakistan Tehreek has sent a notice to Jahangir Tareen’s party for the change of party name. The legal notice has been sent by the President of the Istehkam i Pakistan Tehreek, Ahmed Kaleem.

Legal notices have been sent to Patron Chief, Istehkam i Pakistan Party, Jahangir Tareen and party President Aleem Khan. Stealing the name of the pre-existing Istehkam-i-Pakistan Tehreek party is a clear violation of the Election Act 2017.

According to the text of the notice, Istejhkam i Pakistan Tehreek is not a party but an ideology whose main slogan is stable Pakistan. The notice further said, Istehkam i Pakistan Tehreek was registered on 17 May 2022. In the legal notice sent, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan have been given 7 days to suggest another name for their party.