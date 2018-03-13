Pre-entry test made mandatory for intending law students

Staff Reporter

The admissions to Bachelor of Arts (LLB-Five years course) of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL), scheduled for September 2018, shall be given on the basis of pre-entry test to be held by the Higher Education of Pakistan (HECP) in the light of Supreme Court order of March 6, 2018. This was announced by Founding Vice Chancellor SZABUL Justice (Retd) Qazi Khalid Ali while addressing teaching and non-teaching officers here on Monday.

He told the meeting that a three-judge bench head by the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar of Supreme Court, hearing the petition filed by Pakistan Bar Council for improvement and restructuring of present legal education system had formed a special committee on structural reforms in legal education system at federal level and special commissions in the four provinces to inspect law colleges and submit their reports.