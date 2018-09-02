Pre-entry test held for admissions

Hyderabad

The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, conducted the entry test on Sunday for admission to some 2,092 seats in its 2 campuses. The MUET’s spokesman informed that 12,728 candidates had registered for the test, out of which 10,620 appeared for the test.

The candidates included a majority of male students at 9,148 while there were only 1,472 female students. The spokesman apprised that Jamshoro district based main campus of MUET was offering admission to 12 teaching disciplines and Khairpur district based campus in 6 teaching disciplines.

Speaking on the occasion MUET’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili said it was one of the biggest day in the lives of the candidates who were taking the test.—APP

