LAHORE – Samsung rolled its latest foldable variants – Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 – in late July this year and they will be officially available for sale in market on August 11.

The tech company has started pre-booking for its much-awaited models in various regions, including Pakistan. Though the official prices of both models are yet to be put on the official Samsung website in Pakistan, reports said the customer could place the pre-order for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for Rs359,999.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available at Rs599,999. The company is offering a free Buds 2 Pro, 60% off of Samsung’s Care+ program, and an S Pen case.

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Flip5 has a 3.4-inch Flex Window that supports more widgets, more customization and the best selfie experience on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone yet.

The Flex Mode experience has improved through an all-new Flex Mode Panel. It also features a new Flex Hinge with a double rail design.

Galaxy Z Flip5 is equipped with a 10MP front camera with a wider angle than Galaxy Z Flip4. On the other side, it features a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera and 12MP Wide Camera.

Galaxy Z Flip5 is 71.9 millimeters wide, 165.1 millimeters long and 6.9 millimeters thick when unfolded. Folded, it is 85.1 millimeters long and 15.1 millimeters thick.

Though width is the same, Galaxy Z Flip5 is more compact than the folded Galaxy Z Flip4, which measures 17.1 millimeters at the hinge and 15.9 millimeters at the outer edge.

Galaxy Z Flip5 is equipped with intelligent 3700mAh (typical) battery that lets you listen to music for up to 57 hours or watch 20 hours of video playback.

Galaxy Z Flip5 is water resistant and comes with an IPX8 rating.

Galaxy Z Fold5

It is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream and 10grams lighter than Galaxy Z Fold4. It is also thinner than Galaxy Z Fold4. Unfolded, it is 6.1 millimeters thick, while its predecessor measures 6.3 millimeters. Folded, it is a more pocketable 13.4 millimeters evenly across the device, while Galaxy Z Fold4 measures 15.8 millimeters at the hinge and 14.2 millimeters at the outer edge.

An upgraded processor elevates Galaxy Z Fold5 performance across the board with CPU performance improved by 18%, GPU by 32% and NPU by 25% compared to Galaxy Z Fold4.23

While S Pen is supported on the Main Screen, Galaxy Z Fold5 does not come with an S Pen.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 Cover Screen has a 10MP front camera. The main screen has a hidden 4MP under display camera.

And on the rear, Galaxy Z Fold5 is equipped with a 50MP Wide Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Camera and 10MP Telephoto Camera.

A single charge lasts longer on Galaxy Z Fold5 than Galaxy Z Fold4. Though Galaxy Z Fold5 features the same 4400mAh (typical) battery as Galaxy Z Fold4, an advanced processor allows for more efficient power usage, so you can listen to up to 73 hours of music or watch up to 21 hours of video.