Pre-board schools exams held

Khudam Subhani

Rawalpindi

Pre-board examinations of 5th, 9th and 10th classes, under the supervision of President of Private Educational Society Hafiz Muhammad Basharat, has been undergoing since December 16. According to Controller Examinations Ibrar Hussain more than 1000 students from different private schools are appearing in the pre-board exams. Keeping in mind the requirment, 15 examination centers have been arranged for the purpose.

“It is a rehearsal for the students, which we have been successfully doing for the last two years, to perform best in the upcoming Federal Board exam,” he said. Further President of Private Educational Society Hafiz Muhammad Basharat expressed his satisfaction over all the necessary arrangments made examinations.