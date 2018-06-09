PRDP lauded at EU Development Days event

Brussels

The Pakistan´s Rural Development Programme (PRDP) was widely lauded as Pakistan participated effectively in the European Union Development Days event held in Brussels on June 05 & 06, 2018. It is worth mentioning here that this is an annual event that showcases the development efforts of the European Union around the world. This year Pakistan´s world renowned development practitioner and Chairman Rural Support Programme Network (RSPN) Mr. Shoaib Sultan Khan, former minister for Information Technology Ms. Anusha Rahman and Pakistan´s Permanent Representative to the WTO Dr. Tauqeer Shah spoke on the panels where high profile personalities from all over the world are selected for debates. In addition to this a stand of Sindh Union Council and Community Economic Strengthening Support (SUCCESS) Programme an effort of Government of Sindh, Rural Support Programme Network and the European Union, was also set up to display the work where Nadia Jonejo a beneficiary turned community organizer from a small village of Sindh was also present to share her experience in person. Chairman RSPN Mr.Shoaib Sultan Khan while speaking on the panel ´Transforming Women’s Lives in Rural World´ talked about the success of Development Model of the Rural Support Programme Network in Pakistan, which has been adopted by various countries in South – Asia including India.—INP