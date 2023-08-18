The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between the two institutions.

Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abaid Ullah Khan and Head of Campus SZABIST Mr. Khusro Pervaiz Khan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, was present to grace the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari lauded the accomplishments of SZABIST across the academic spectrum, acknowledging their contributions to innovation, entrepreneurship, research, and science & technology. He conveyed his strong inclination to deepen the partnership between PRCS and SZABIST in various domains, with a focus on benefiting local communities. Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari outlined the PRCS’s objectives of expanding its volunteer network, intensifying blood donation services, and extending humanitarian initiatives. Engaging young individuals from schools, colleges, and universities, he emphasized, would be pivotal in realizing these goals.