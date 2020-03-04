PRCS organizes coronavirus awareness walk

Staff Reporter

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Wednesday organized a ceremony here to raise awareness among people of the threat of coronavirus as well as precautionary measures to avert the disease.

A large number of people from different walks of life, including civil society, health professionals, students, lawyers, youth and volunteers, participated in the walk led by PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq.

Speaking on the occasion, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said his organization has taken a number of important steps to help tackle the coronavirus challenge. He said the PRCS has established information centres at the National Headquarters in Islamabad as well as all seven branches in provincial capitals, Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. He said such centres are also being established at the district level across country to impart necessary information to the people about the disease and the preventive measures.

Abrar ul Haq said the PRCS has also launched a robust awareness campaign through social media and a number of other activities in this regard are also being arranged. He especially mentioned the hashtag ‘#Ehtiaat_Karona’ created to encourage people to adopt precautionary measures against the disease, since prevention is the only cure available for the disease so far.

He said the ceremony organized in the federal capital is part of a comprehensive action plan devised by the PRCS to help humanity in the time of need. He said such awareness walks as well as seminars will be arranged in all major cities of the country in the coming days. He said informatory brochures and banners with key messages about coronavirus disease as well as the preventive measures have been developed for distribution among people at the public places.