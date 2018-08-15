PRCS kicks off go-green plantation drive

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Red Crescent Day (PRCS) on Tuesday kicked off Go Green Plantation across Pakistan besides organising a Fleet March in Twin cities in connection with Independence Day.

The Fleet march comprising 30 x PRCS Ambulances holding flags of Pakistan and PRCS along with vehicles of Islamabad Traffic Police and Islamabad Territory Police, initiated its journey from PRCS National headquarters located in H-8 Sector Islamabad.

The ambulance fleet led by Chairman PRCS Dr Saeed Elahi moved through different locations of the city including I-8 Markaz, Faizabad, Zero point, Blue Area, Super Market, Jinnah Supper, F-8 Markaz, F-10 and ended its journey after returning to NHQ later in the evening. The fleet march received high appreciation from the motorists and pedestrians along its trip.

Earlier, a cake cutting ceremony was held at PRCS National Headquarters followed by the launch of “Go-Green” plantation drive. The ceremony was attended by Chairman PRCS Dr Saeed Elahi, Secretary General Ghulam Muhammad Awan, PRCS Officers and volunteers.

