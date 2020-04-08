PRCS, Humanetek amicably resolve their dispute

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Humanetek have amicably resolved their dispute over a mobile application and wished success to each other’s operations to serve the people at this time of crisis.

The PRCS has launched ‘PRC Muhafiz’ plan to fight the Covid-19. The PRCS volunteers and health professionals will continue the use of their internal system for compiling data and policy decision-making, says the press release.

The PRCS reassured Humanetek that it had nothing to do with the Mohafiz Mobile Application of Humanetek which is already in public use.

The PRCS volunteers will access the PRC Muhafiz system through the PRCS mobile application on the Google Play Store and the Apple as and when required after due consideration of the interests of Humanetek App.

The controversy between PRCS and Humanetek had arisen out of a misunderstanding. Both the parties now wish each other well and have decided to continue to contribute towards the greater good of humanity in their respective spheres at this time of national and international crisis.—PR