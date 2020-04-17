PRCS gets Chinese experts technical support on Corona

Staff Reporter

A 9-member team of Chinese health experts Thursday visited the Pakistan Red Crescent Society National Headquarters (NHQ) and forwarded recommendations to augment the Society’s response to the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) launched under the guidance of Chairman Abrar Ul Haq.

In order to handsomely contribute to the federal government’s anti-corona effort, the PRCS has launched a robust awareness campaign to educate the masses about how to stay safe in addition to establishing a 120-bed Corona Care Hospital in Rawalpindi and distributing ration among the unemployed and deserving people through its volunteers.

During a meeting chaired by the PRCS Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed, Joint Director Operations (JDO) Abaidullah Khan, acting head of PRCS Health Department Dr Adeel and Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Corona Care Hospital Dr Saim gave a comprehensive briefing to the team on the volunteer mobilization, corona awareness campaign, and Corona Care Hospital. Brigadier Dr Muhammad Shakeel and Dr Asim Saeed from the National Institute of Health (NIH) also participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed said the PRCS was hugely indebted to the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) for donating 200,000 N-95 masks and 2,000 autoclavable hoodies. He told the Chinese health experts that the PRCS also set up eight field hospitals in different parts of the country to handle the corona patients.