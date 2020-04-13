PRCS distributes 3,500 N-95 masks to govt hospitals

Staff Reporter

Contributing to the federal government’s efforts to ensure the safety of doctors and paramedics treating the Covid-19 patients at the government hospitals across the country, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has started distributing N-95 masks.

The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has donated 200,000 N-95 masks and 2,000 reusable isolation hoodies to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

In the first phase, the PRCS on Monday distributed 1,000 N-95 masks each to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) and the Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) aka Polyclinic in Islamabad and 500 masks each to the Rawalpindi-based Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital [BBSH], Holy Family Hospital [HFH] and Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant [RIUT].

On Monday, the Reliance Petrochem PVT handed 5,000 WHO-recommended alcohol-based liquid hand sanitizers of 250ml over to the PRCS for distribution among the doctors and paramedics.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq said that the PRCS teams have been working overtime to handsomely contribute towards the national institutionalized efforts to overcome the spread of the Covid-19 in the country through a robust synergized response.

Abrar ul Haq said PRCS is running nationwide corona awareness campaign and organizing blood donor camps to ensure uninterrupted supply of blood for the cancer, hemophilia and Thalassemia patients and those undergoing critical surgeries at a time when people are staying indoors in view of the spread of Coronavirus creating shortage of blood.

He urged the affluent people, philanthropists, and the charities to rise to the occasion and contribute to the PRCS’s anti-Corona efforts by donating facemasks, sanitizers, and ration. He expressed the hope that thorough better institutional coordination and the nation’s strict adherence to the government’s safety protocols the country would soon get rid of the killer virus.