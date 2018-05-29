PRCS collaborates with Ufone

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Ufone has donated Rs 0.5 million to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for further upgradation and modernization of its Regional Blood Donation Center (RBDC) in Islamabad. The funds shall be utilized for enhancing the blood collection capacity of the RBDC.

The state-of-the-art RBDC has been providing free and subsidized safe blood and platelets to bonafide patients in addition to delivering free safe blood to the public and private hospitals for Thalassemia patients. The said CSR (corporate social responsibility) support from Ufone will go a long way towards enhancing the PRCS’s operational readiness to undertake prompt emergency responses.

“The generous contribution by Ufone is commendable; most of us don’t realize the importance of having healthy blood cells but for those who need it in case of blood diseases and accidents know the value of this lifeline,” said PRCS Chairman Dr. Saeed Elahi in a statement.