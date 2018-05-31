PRCS-BISP agree to share community based services

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have signed an agreement to facilitate each other by sharing community-based services, information and capacity building in mutual areas of expertise for the larger well-being of the BISP beneficiaries.

A delegation led by Secretary General PRCS, called on Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon at BISP headquarters on Wednesday, a press release said.

Memon said BISP beneficiaries are really close to our hearts, and we want this new partnership to honor the commitment of service delivery to the poorest beneficiaries with complete zeal and zest.

This agreement would definitely ensure the broader foundation to facilitate and help the BISP beneficiaries, she said.

Secretary, BISP Omar Hamid Khan while welcoming the delegation briefed about other programmes initiated by BISP in the field of Social Protection and health facilities to the neglected segment of the society.

Secretary General PRCS, Ghulam Muhammad Awan extended his full support and commitment towards this noble cause.

He said we are glad to be partner with BISP, having such a comprehensive database of beneficiaries, spread across Pakistan. Both the sides share their areas of mutual social contribution and agreed to work jointly in near future.—APP

