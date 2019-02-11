PRCP holds debate competition

Salim Ahmed

A debate competition organized by Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab in collaboration with Directorate of Student Affairs, Punjab University Lahore was held at the Punjab University here Monday in which students from different universities, colleges and medical colleges of Lahore participated. Federal Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Dr. Saeed Elahi, Provincial Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab Lt.Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool and Vice Chancellor Punjab University Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar graced the ceremony.

Team of Punjab University College of Information Technology won the first cash prize and trophy, while the Government College University Lahore and the Government Shalimar College China Scheme finished IInd and third, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the guest speakers said that such type of competitions will not only enhance the skills of students but also provide them a healthy platform where they can nourish their skills.

