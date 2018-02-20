PRC Sindh organizes training in Emergencies

Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh hosted a three-day training workshop titled “Volunteering in Emergencies” focused on capacity building and to promote the spirit of volunteerism among the youth.

PRC officials sharing details of the event said it comprised different sessions including Youth as an agent of Behavioral change (YABC); Communication; climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Management in Emergencies. On the occasion trainers also demonstrated several first aid techniques before the participants who were sensitized about the concept of YABC, focused on behavioral skills including empathy, social inclusion, critical thinking and importance of an unbiased approach. There were said to be about 30 volunteers, both men and women, aged 20 to 35 years of age, who participated in the training.

Session on Media and Communication in Emergencies was focused on the essential techniques for effective communication with media and beneficiaries during emergencies. This was followed by a session on Climate Change adaptation where the pros and cons of CCA were discussed.—APP

Related