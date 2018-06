Salim Ahmed

On the directions of Chairman PRC, Dr. Saeed Elahi, Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) has distributed Ramadan food packages among 300 needy and poor families in collaboration with Turkish Red Crescent.

A ceremony was held in which representatives of Pakistan Red Crescent, Turkish Red Crescent and local community participated.

While addressing on the occasion, Turkish Red Crescent’s representative said that relationship between Pakistan and Turkey is more strong than iron.