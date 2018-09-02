Saudi Arabia hosts countless Muslim-pilgrims from across the globe every year on the auspicious and pious occasion of Hajj. The KSA has been organizing and managing this religious activity for thousands of years with enormous improvement to facilitate the Hujjaj Kram. However, during this period it has to deal with a number of grieving incidents.

This year, according to the officials, 184210 Pakistani pilgrims had reached Saudi Arabia, under government and private program to perform Hajj. Of this number, 42 pilgrims including 30 male and 12 female, died during this religious ritual. Most of them died of suffocation or in road accidents. Last year, 180 Pakistani pilgrims had died during Hajj, showing 80% decline in deaths this year. Being Muslims, we sincerely pray for Saudi Arabia to be strong enough to take constant active measures against happening of such fatalities

FAHAD KHAIR MUHAMMAD

Naudero

