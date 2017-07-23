‘Those who praised Major Gogoi responsible for Beerwah killing’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, has held all those, including Indian Defense Minister, Arun Jaitley, and Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, who praised Major Gogoi for using Farooq Dar as human shield, directly responsible for the murder of Tanveer Ahmad Wani at Beerwah in Budgam.

Engineer Abdur Rasheed in a statement issued in Srinagar asked Indian police to show “guts” and arrest Major Gogoi if they have some sense of responsibility.

“Let Indians feel some shame as their provocations emboldened Major Gogoi who after using Farooq Ahmad Dar as human shield got murdered Tanveer Ahmad Wani at the hands of the troops of his company without any reason.

“Why should not Arun Jaitley, Jitendra Singh and everyone else who praised Major Gogoi be held directly responsible for Tanveer’s brutal murder? …….. May one ask the top cops of police about the fate of FIR lodged against Major Gogoi for using Farooq Dar as human shield?” he asked.

Had some concrete action been taken after lodging of FIR, the same army would never have dared to kill another innocent in the area, he added.

Engineer Rasheed questioned lodging of FIR against the army and said how does lodging FIR help if these FIRs are thrown to the dust bin and neither any arrest are made nor the cases are charge sheeted in the court of law.

He appealed to the world community to take notice of the huge atrocities Kashmiris are facing at the hands of Indian forces.—KMS