Pragmatism understanding of context can make online education a success

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad has said that pragmatism and understanding of the context could only make the online education a big success in Pakistan. He was introducing his ‘No Student Behind Model’ while chairing the 31st Academic Council (online) Meeting of Gomal University D I Khan.

Elaborating the details for implementation in Gomal University, the VC said, this online education approach model keenly takes into account the genuine concerns of all those hostel students, who were unfortunately confined to their residencies in the remote regions of South and North Waziristan in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic, and were complaining of a limited internet connectivity and weak telecommunication services.

“Feeling a disconnect from an academic environment they accuse the internet of a hindrance in taking online classes and are therefore hesitant and speculative of the online examination system,” he educated the house.

He opined that the instructors at Gomal now had to make sure to upload text books based lectures on LMS applications like Google class room, university online portal, teams and whiteboard, simultaneously, to provide fair and equal opportunities to the students to download complete or in parts the contents from any given accessible platform of their own choice at the time and place of their ease.

With regard to the problems of internet availability and connectivity facilities reported by the considerable number of students belonging to mountainous and remote districts, Dr. Iftikhar stressed that it may be unjust to put them in a competition with the students from somehow developed and well settled areas with better internet facilities through a conventional examinations at the end of semesters.