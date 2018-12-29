Pragmatic US plan

AS the United States, Pakistan, China, Russia and other world

powers expedite efforts to encourage the Taliban to join the Afghan peace process, the US Defence Department has also outlined a plan for rehabilitating the rebels in a new Afghanistan. “Although some members of the Taliban may be weary of fighting and ready to lay down their weapons, they will only rejoin society if they believe their safety and the safety of their families are guaranteed, and if they have an opportunity to earn enough money to provide for their families”, says the plan that the Pentagon sent to Congress this week, along with proposals for addressing US security concerns and the interests of Afghanistan’s neighbours.

Those who have the necessary insight of the Afghan conflict are convinced that there can’t be lasting peace sans assimilation of Taliban in the body politic of Afghanistan. And rehabilitation plan and job security ought to be part and parcel of any final settlement of the Afghan issue and it is satisfying that the United States is also not only thinking but also advancing towards this end. This is the right approach and might repay in the short and long term basis. Long-drawn war in Afghanistan has also strained nerves of the Taliban and with some exceptions the majority would like to lead the rest of life in a peaceful environment. However, they presently stand uprooted and rehabilitation would give them an opportunity to become an effective part of their own society. Similarly, apart from Taliban leadership, which has apparently abundant resources at its disposal, ordinary militants too are well paid and their families are looked after in a satisfactory manner by their entity. Therefore, job creation and provision could go a long way in addressing their financial and economic concerns in the case of laying down of arms. The world community should join hands in setting up agro-based and labour intensive low-cost manufacturing units that can first supply the local market and later produce surplus for export.

