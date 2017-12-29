Pragmatic Hajj policy

MINISTER for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf announced salient features of present government’s last Hajj Policy, approved by the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday, at a news conference on Wednesday. According to the policy 179,210 Pakistanis would perform Hajj in 2018, majority of them under the government scheme. It must be a source of satisfaction for all intending pilgrims that Hajj charges have not been increased despite inflationary trend and rising fuel prices.

There is universal consensus that credibility of the Hajj under government scheme has gone up because proper arrangements were made during the last four years and that is why people now prefer performing Hajj through government scheme. A striking feature of the new policy is that, under instructions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the duration of stay in Saudi Arabia would be brought down from the existing 40 days to 30. Pakistani pilgrims were forced to have longest stay in KSA for considerations other than relief and facility to pilgrims. Credit goes to the Prime Minister for making a prompt and clear-headed decision in this regard, which would go a long way in mitigating most of the difficulties of pilgrims in the holy land including health problems and increased personal expenses. The decision is in line with many other merit-based decisions by the incumbent Prime Minister, who is known for his hard work and prompt decisions. We hope that based on the experience of coming Hajj, the duration can further be cut to 20-25 days with commensurate reduction in Hajj expenses on account of accommodation, transport and food. During Hajj 2017, there were some problems on account of food and transportation, which, we hope, would be taken care of during coming Hajj.

