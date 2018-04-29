Pragmatic federal budget

CONTRARY to general perception that the PML(N) Government would give an election budget to appease masses to win votes, the federal budget, presented in the National Assembly on Friday by the newly elevated Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, is nothing but pragmatic as it reflects the ground realities. This clearly showed once again that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi-led Government keeps national interests above everything else even if it meant some political damage or loss as the new budget envisages relief where due and taxation where needed without showering undue favour or resorting to excessive taxation.

Presentation of a balanced budget has effectively scuttled propaganda by some opposition parties and leaders that the incumbent Government is encroaching upon the right of the next assembly by presenting full year budget as no one would have come out with better proposals as have been formulated by Miftah Ismail and his team. Barring a few measures, the budget would go a long way in easing life of the people, spurring growth, facilitating industry and agriculture and moving towards documentation of the economy. Reduction in development budget is not comprehendible as developmental projects simulate growth, accelerate the pace of socio-economic progress and create much-needed employment opportunities. This would also be negation of the Government’s claim that the country would achieve higher GDP growth rate (of 6.2%) next year. PML(N) was known for its focus on development but shifting of this focus away to current expenditure is not in the long-term interest of the economy. Similarly, full impact of increase in customs duty on 7200 items would be known in days and weeks to come and this might add to the burden of the common man. Increase in tax on steel bars and cement would mean increase in cost of construction, which is ill-advisable and same is the case with imposition of exorbitant tax on marriage halls @ 5% of the bill or Rs. 20,000/- per function. Holding of marriage functions in halls has become a necessity in cities and levy of heavy tax would make life of the people miserable. Government employees and pensioners got 10% adhoc relief, which is less than what they expected from the outgoing Government but going by the fact that they would save significantly due to historic reduction in Income Tax rates and their woes would mitigate with 50% increase in house rent and house requisition facility. Increase in minimum pension to Rs. 10,000 and that of family pension from Rs. 4500 to Rs. 7,000 is also appreciable. Rs. 5 billion have been earmarked for performance allowance for senior officers, which is sheer discriminatory and uncalled for. Already, senior officers are grossly misusing the facility of monetization of transport as they receive hefty allowance ranging from Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 100,000 per month but continue to illegally avail official cars for themselves and their families. Lowering of tax on computer parts is a welcome step as it would encourage local assembly and manufacturing of PCs and laptops but as against expectations the Government has unfortunately not reduced taxes on telecom sector and mobile phone users. Incentives for industry, agriculture, livestock, fisheries and poultry would surely not only benefit these sectors but also ultimately the masses who are the end beneficiaries. Real estate sector is one of the most flourishing ones and there was need to tap its tax potential and attempt has been made to do that but the exercise might end in futility due to the condition that non-filers would not be allowed to carry out property transactions beyond four million rupees as this would lead to under-declaration. Defence has understandably been granted substantial increase of Rs. 180 billion in view of situation on borders and the on-going war against terrorism. It is also laudable that for the first time meaningful relief has been given to promote film and drama industry in line with the overall policy of the Government to use this sector to highlight soft image of the country, marred by the phenomenon of terrorism and extremism. Reduction of duty for electric cars, LED lights, LNG, tyres, stationary, eye-glasses, optical fibre cable, used clothes and shoes would also help provide relief to the masses. Karachi is not only a mega city but also contributes to national economy in a significant way and therefore, allocation of funds for solution of water crisis and other problems is also a step in the right direction. Anyhow, the Government has tried to give maximum relief to almost all segments of the society and it is now their turn to respond positively by paying their taxes honestly. The Government needs funds for development and welfare and therefore, those having capacity to pay must pay their due taxes.

