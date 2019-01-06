Practice match played between Pak Punjab, India kabaddi teams

Faisalabad

India defeated Pakistani Punjab by 22-17 points in a practice match of kabaddi, played at Iqbal stadium here on Saturday.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life witnessed the match. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema and Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry also witnessed the practice match as chief guests.

Before the start of match, both teams were introduced with Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Divisional Commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said the government was taking keen interest to promote sports activities at grass roots level.

He said the government laid foundation of new Pakistan in which all segments of the society would be provided equal opportunities in all spheres of life.—APP

