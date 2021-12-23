Practical steps taken for empowerment of youth: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that the empower-ment of new generation was one of the top priorities of the government and it has taken practical steps to achieve this target.

Addressing a function at International Islamic Uni-versity here, he said that under Kamyab Jawan programme, young people could borrow up to Rs 1 million from banks for business. Farrukh Habib said under the second slab, youth could also get a loan of up to Rs 25 million.

The government, he said, was attaching special attention to increasing IT exports and young people could benefit from the opportunities to do business from home based information technology.

In 2018, Pakistan’s IT exports were $ 800 million which had now increased significantly, he said.

The minister said incentives were given to con-struction sector as Rs.1000 billion had been sanc-tioned by the government for this sector. He said there were 120 sectors involved in the de-velopment of the construction industry and count-less job opportunities were created due to a boom in this sector. He said loans worth Rs 100 billion have been ap-proved for low cost houses by the government.