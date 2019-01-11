Practical steps needed to curb crimes: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that practical steps rather lip services are needed to curb the crimes and ensure an environment of peace.

The Chief Minister stated this while presiding a high-level meeting held at his office here on Thursday. During the meeting, law and order situation as well as steps regarding curbing the crimes in the province were reviewed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that result-oriented strategy should be adopted for overcoming dacoities, robbery and other incidents of crime because nothing is important than the protection of life and property of the people.

While issuing directions to launch a vigorous province-wise campaign for arresting the proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes, he said that a weekly report should be submitted to him about the arrest of such criminals. The meeting decided that immediate steps should be taken to timely dispose of the pending cases.

The Punjab Chief Minister made it clear that concerned police officers will be held accountable in case of increase in crime-rate adding that officers showing negligence in protecting the life and property of the citizens will have to be answerable. He said that without going into the jugglery of figures, practical steps should be taken to eradicate crime in the society and meetings regarding law and order situation should be regularly held to review the field situation.

“I shall also regularly monitor the law and order situation because eradication of crime and protection of life and property of the people are the most important for government,” he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the police should perform its duties without succumbing to any political pressure. The best performing officers will be encouraged. The supremacy of merit should be ensured and no unlawful pressure or interference should be tolerated, he added.

