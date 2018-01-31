PRA tests its E-Court system

Lahore

Punjab Revenue Authority on Monday tested its E-Court system where Commissioner Appeal Mr. Ali Mansoor while sitting in PRA Headquarters heard an appeal via a Video link from Faisalabad office.

This is the first ever appeal in PRA where the case of National Textile University was heard via video link by a appellate headed by Commissioner Appeal sitting in PRA Headquarter while Commissioner Faisalabad Mr. Hasan Raza Saeed Munir ahmad remained connected from his office.

According to PRA “The successful. implementation of this system makes a landmark step towards technological advancement in PRA as it shall help sub offices go through appeals in quick time and facilitate tax payers in presenting themselves in front of appellate via video links. It shall also help PRA Commissioners stay up-to-date with latest happenings in the court.”—PR