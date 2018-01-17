PRA supports hockey World XI tour

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has decided to extend all available logistic support to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in its efforts aimed at bringing back international hockey to Pakistan.

Secretary General, PHF Mr. Shehbaz Ahmed met Chairman PRA, Dr. Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui, here Tuesday and discussed matters concerning revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

Shehbaz apprised chairman PRA about PHF’s future plans including World-XI hockey match in Lahore. He sought cooperation of the PRA in this endeavour.

It may be noted that the PHF with the help and support of International Hockey Federation and Asian Hockey Federation is organizing Hall of Fame and match at Lahore on 21st January 2018 where the PHF has invited stalwart and renowned hockey players from all over the world.

The PRA chairman applauded the PHF’s step in bringing international hockey players to Pakistan in the form of World-XI and assured that the PRA would support the PHF in every way possible to bring international hockey back to Pakistan. Shehbaz thanked the Chairman PRA for his support.