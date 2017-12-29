PRA starts junior, senior internship programmes

Staff Reporter

After the successful completion of two batches of senior internship programs and one batch of junior internship program, Punjab revenue Authority (PRA) has again initiated junior and senior internship programs.

Interns were selected from numerous institutes like LUMS, FAST, Beaconhouse University and The City School and they shall be trained for a period of two weeks, in which they shall not only make valuable contributions to on-going projects within the organization but also shall be given short assignments enabling them to apply their theoretical knowledge to real problems. Through the internship program, the students shall be given opportunity to render valuable social services while performing various tasks enabling them to apply their skills in creation of Tax awareness. The students shall not only contribute towards the social media activities for promoting tax culture but shall also perform the function of junior jurists with commissioner Appeal and at Appellate Tribunal where they will be given the Opportunity to understand the legal system.

The Interns shall act as PRA ambassadors through out their external visits i.e. at restaurants in order to create awareness in general public about taxes and about the benefits of sending WhatsApp messages of “Pakki” invoices

for the purpose of Balloting of RIMS. The interns have already been given motivational training at DMG group at Civil Service Academy where as a tour to take them to Bhikkii Power Plant has already been planned.