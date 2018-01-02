PRA shows good performance

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A meeting chaired by Member Operation, Commissioner Javed Ahmed was held to discuss the half yearly tax revenue target at PRA Headquarters.

The officers briefed the Member Operation about the current state of tax collection while presenting the combined figures for the first and second quarter of the current financial year, 2017-18. where the total revenue collection was registered at Rs. 11.9 billion for December 2017, which is 57% high as compared to the revenue generated for the same period for the corresponding period of previous year.

Member Operation appreciated the effort put forward by the officers for generating high tax revenue collection and stated that, with efforts of the officers, PRA is on course towards achievement of new financial year tax revenue record.

The collection figures are being finalized till the time of filing of this report.