PRA seals 6 restaurants

PRA enforcement officers raided and sealed 6 restaurants located in different areas of the city due to tax evasion and theft.

Restaurant sealed include Mozzarella 24 located at Mahmood Qasuri road, Chicken and More, Zakir Tikka, Barbeque Chef, 24 wall streetlocated in johar town.

The action was taken under the supervision of additional commissioner enforcement Zeeshan Nazir, while team also included Assistant Commissioner Altaf Hussain, enforcement officer Saud Attique, Ms. Sobia azmat according to assistant commissioner Zeeshan if these businesses do not comply an FIR shall also be registered.—PR

