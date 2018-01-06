PRA Internship Programme completed

Staff Reporter

Passing out of Senior and Junior Internship Programme was held at PRA building. This was the 3rdSenior &Junior Internship Program organized by PRA. A total of 45 Interns were carefully selected from institutes like LUMS, FAST, Beacon House University, the City School via interviews and were trained for a period of two weeks.

During the program the interns were given opportunity to see different departments of the organization and their working while also being briefed on various on-going projects taking place within the organization.

They were given theoretical knowledge on different tax related issues and their implementation. He advised them to work hard in practical life with honesty and discipline for the betterment of the nation.